BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton is a finalist for a national communications and marketing award.

The City says this will be announced next week at the annual conference of the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA) in Orlando, Fla.

Belton’s entry is in the Social Media category for a Facebook post about Belton School Resource Officers taking an oath in front of staff members at Belton High School to “defend the lives of the innocent.” The City says this gesture was made at a teacher in-service meeting, and was poignant because the previous school year ended with a stabbing death on campus followed shortly afterward by the tragic school shooting in Uvalde.

“This gesture to grieving educators shows that the Belton Police Department takes seriously the motto to ‘protect and serve,’” Mayor David K. Leigh said. “It’s nice for the City of Belton to receive national recognition because its police officers modeled kindness and decency.”

The City says that the Savvy Awards competition honors excellence in local government communications. Entries are judged by local government professionals and individuals from professional, consulting and academic communities throughout the country.