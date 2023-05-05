HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights has announced its new interim fire chief.

Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell announced Thursday that Deputy Fire Chief Cindy Hicks has agreed to serve as the Interim Fire Chief for the City. Hicks joined the Harker Heights Fire Department in 1994, and moved through the ranks before serving in her current role as Deputy Fire Chief.

This comes after Fire Chief Paul D. Sims retired from the department on April 28, 2023 – after six years of service. Chief Sims retired from the Texas Municipal Retirement System, and will remain in the fire services – but within a different retirement system.

The City says Sims accepted a position as Assistant Fire Chief with Montgomery County Emergency Services District #9 Caney Creek Fire & Rescue within Montgomery County.

The City is conducting a search currently for the next Fire Chief.