HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights community is invited to meet local candidates running for office.

A Political Forum will be taking place this Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Home Builders Association, located at 445 E Central Texas Expressway. The event is sponsored by Extraco Banks.

Places on the Ballot include races for Mayor, Place 4 and Place 2 – as well as voting on Proposition A.

Mayoral candidates will include Michael Blomquist, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Marva Solomon, Vitalis Dubininkas and David Michael Jones.

Place 4 candidates include Adonias Frias (Eddy), Lynda Nash and Mike Aycock. Place 2 candidates include Hal Schiffman, Stacey L. Wilson and Shane Hodyniak.

The cost to attend is $25 for current Harker Heights Chamber members, and $30 for non-members. Lunch will be catered by Palmeras Tex-Mex.

For more information on the general and special elections, as well as early voting, you can go here.