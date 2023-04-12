KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is continuing its preparations for the next solar eclipse, which is set for April 8, 2024.

The City held a joint press conference with Central Texas College at the Mayborn Planetarium in November 2022 to begin preparations. During the conference, guests were able to hear from astronomer Warren Hart from Central Texas College. He detailed exactly what occurs, and why this event is significant. Their planetarium is the only one within a 170-mile radius.

The City has also held two townhall events with local businesses to help them prepare for the influx of tourists expected to visit the area in April. Killeen is in the direct path of totality – meaning the skies will darken in the middle of the day on April 8 at 1:36 p.m. for four minutes and 16 seconds. The once-in-a-lifetime event is expected to nearly double the population of Killeen.

The City says its Emergency Management team and staff have been working on safety plans – and will have a control process for traffic management, safety eyewear and more – as safety is the City’s top priority. The City is planning the best viewing opportunities and events – along with its partners at Central Texas College, Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, National Mounted Warrior Museum, III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the Killeen Independent School District – to provide the best eclipse experience.

Once events are finalized, they will be posted at www.KilleenTexas.gov/eclipse and www.KilleenEclipse.us. Residents can view the November 2022 press conference at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRrPqZmdmqE.