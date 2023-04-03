KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen confirmed minimal damage in the area following a tornado warning on Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office issued the tornado warning about 7:15 p.m., following a tornado watch issued at 2:50 p.m. The tornado warning expired at 8 p.m., and the tornado watch expired at 11p.m.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The City says there were no injuries, nor significant structure damage reported. The damage was limited to downed trees, fallen billboards and a few homes with their weather heads pulled up by a falling tree.

Personnel from the City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been out documenting damage to provide to the National Weather Service and other First Responders. The Public Works’ Transportation and Solid Waste divisions have been clearing trees and debris which blocked roadways.

Residents can take photos of any damage experienced and send them to em-coordinator@KilleenTexas.gov. Residents can also submit videos and pictures to the National Weather Service by emailing them at sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.