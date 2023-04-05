KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Easter Bunny is returning to Killeen for the City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt!

The event will take place this Thursday at the Killeen Athletic Complex, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Gates will open at 6 p.m. – with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m., and the hunts beginning at 6:40 p.m.

The City says there will be thousands of eggs to find, and the hunts will be sorted into age groups – ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and an adaptive ages 0-25. There will also be free pictures with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, music and more!

The event is free to attend, but bring the baskets for the kiddos! For more information, you can visit https://www.killeentexas.gov/REC or call at (254) 501-6390.