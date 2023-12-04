KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is hosting its Solar Eclipse Community Townhall this Monday night.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 101 N College Street. Attendees will learn about what makes the April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse so special. The City will also have tips on how to best prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Killeen will be in the direct path of totality of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The skies will darken in the middle of the day, at around 1:30 p.m., for nearly five minutes.

The City says solar eclipses happen two to four times a year, but this one is special because it is a total solar eclipse – which is unlikely to happen again for another 100 years.

For more information, you can visit www.killeentexas.gov/eclipse.