KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — The City of Killeen has about 30 lifeguard vacancies to fill as the summer pool season begins.

In addition to lifeguards, the Aquatics division still has some openings for cashiers, managers and water safety instructors.



Lifeguards must be certified, but City of Killeen employees can be certified at no charge, once hired.

The Family Aquatic Center is open this holiday weekend. The hours are:

Saturday, May 28: 10a.m. – 6:30p.m.

Sunday, May 29: 1p.m. – 6:30p.m.

Monday, May 30: 11a.m. – 5p.m.

The Family Aquatic Center will reopen for the full summer season on June 4 and run through Labor Day weekend.

Long Branch Pool will have a delayed opening of July 2022, due to unexpected repairs. Both pools will operate at 50% capacity.

The splash pad will open beginning May 28 for the pool season. The splash pad will remain open Monday – Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. through Labor Day, September 5.

Anyone interested in applying for a job with our aquatics team should visit this link.

For more information on the pools, please visit this link or call (254) 501-6390.