KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District came together on Friday to execute a crucial active shooter tabletop exercise.

Killeen ISD says this collaborative effort aims to enhance the safety and security measures in area schools and to ensure the well-being of students, teachers and staff. The exercise was conducted at Killeen High School, and simulated a realistic scenario to test emergency response procedures and evaluate the effectiveness of communication channels, coordination and decision-making during a potential active shooter incident.

The exercise involved representatives from Advent Health Central Texas, Seton Medical Center, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Killeen Police Department, Killeen Fire/EMS, Harker Heights Fire/EMS, Harker Heights Police Department, Capital Area of Texas Regional Advisory Council and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Killeen ISD says that throughout the exercise, participants assessed various emergency response procedures – including lockdown protocols, communication methods and coordination with law enforcement agencies. The exercise provided a valuable opportunity to identify strengths and areas for improvement, allowing the district and the City of Killeen to refine their emergency response strategies continually.

Both the City of Killeen and Killeen ISD remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff. The active shooter tabletop exercise reinforces their dedication to proactive emergency preparedness, ongoing collaboration and continuous improvement.