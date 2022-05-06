KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform called “Killeen Connect.”

This will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and to request services. City of Killeen staff can now be provided with photos, specific descriptions and valuable information needed to get jobs done efficiently.

In addition, the platform provides City of Killeen officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution, engaging citizens throughout the process.

“The City of Killeen wants to make sure citizens feel connected and empowered to help clean up their community, so that’s the reason behind this app,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “We also see it as a great tool to gather ideas, recommendations and suggestions that community members have for their city.”

This partnership not only allows citizens to report problems – but also to view, comment on and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests – not just the ones they report.

The mobile app is available for download on Android and Apple devices. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports to the City of Killeen’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Connect.