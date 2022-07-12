KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with local organizations to help the homeless community stay cool and hydrated during the excessive heat warning in Central Texas.

The Killeen Housing Authority Moss Rose Center, located at 1103 East Avenue E, will be open Wednesday, July 13 from noon until 7:00 p.m. – offering an air-conditioned environment and water to anyone in need.

Wednesday’s temperature is forecasted to be 107 degrees, with a “feels like” temperature of 112 with the heat index.

As a reminder, all community members can seek refuge from the heat by visiting public facilities, such as libraries, recreation centers, senior centers or City Hall. Other large shopping centers may also be accessed during business hours, such as the Killeen Mall or grocery stores. Please note that patrons must adhere to all rules outlined at each, individual facility in order to remain on their premises.

The Friends in Crisis shelter, located at 412 East Sprott Street, is also beginning their intake process earlier in the day, starting at 1:00 p.m. This shelter will still close after serving breakfast, in order to perform a deep clean every day.

The Moss Rose Center is accepting donations of bottled water to provide to community members experiencing homelessness daily. Please remember that if you want to make a donation of water, you can call (254) 458-7443 to schedule a time to drop off donations at the Moss Rose Center, or you can drop it off at any Killeen fire Station and let them know it’s for the homeless, so City staff can distribute those donations.

Residents are advised to find air conditioning, avoid strenuous activities, watch for heat illness, wear light clothing, check on relatives/neighbors, drink plenty of fluids, watch out for heat cramps/exhaustion/stroke, wear hats, and never leave people or pets in a closed car.

Residents can also cover their windows with drapes/shades, weather strip doors/windows, use window reflectors to reflect heat back outside, use attic fans or ventilators to regulate the heat level and install window air conditioners. There are more tips on www.ready.gov.