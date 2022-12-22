KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather.

The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips.

To prepare for the arctic cold front forecasted to move in through Thursday night, the City has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need at the Moss Rose Community Center – located at 1103 E. Avenue E. The warming center will open at 12 p.m. Thursday, and remain open through Sunday.

The City says that although no precipitation or roadway impacts are expected during the cold front, community members are still urged to prepare for the winter weather by covering exterior faucets, dripping indoor faucets, insulating backflow pipes, and turning off sprinklers. No roadway closures are anticipated, but the Public Works Department will be monitoring the conditions and treat or close any roadways which might be impacted.

A YouTube link of the press conference can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZor_ouT9xk.