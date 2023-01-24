KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas.

The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Over 24 hours, trained volunteers will conduct and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in the Killeen community. Areas have been identified as possible locations of potential people who are experiencing homelessness, and those areas will be the focus of the count. This count will provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness.

The City says the PIT Count will improve understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in the Killeen area. The short survey will provide administrators with key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available, and the results will be used to improve the City’s response to homelessness.

For more information, you can go here. Volunteers can sign up here. The Killeen PIT Count is being led by Killeen Police Department Officer Evan Crouse and Sgt. Angela Matthews.