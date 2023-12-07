KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King has announced a new partnership with some area churches to host and assist with future warming centers, when needed.

The City says this announcement was made during a recent City Council meeting. Liberty Christian Center, pastored by Rodney Gilchrist, and Charis Church (formerly Grace Christian Center), pastored by Patrick and Marlena Kiteley, will provide the warming center and transportation.

Pastor Gilchrist will open his doors to the community on requested nights, and Pastor Patrick Kiteley will provide transportation from downtown Killeen to Liberty Christian Center, located at 4107 Westcliff Road. The exact pickup location will be announced once the City distributes information for the next warming center.

The City also plans to use the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, located at 801 North 4th Street, as a warming center on nights when Liberty Christian Center is occupied with their own events.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided. The City’s policy is to open a warming center if the temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall below 32 degrees. After checking with the National Weather Service, the decision is made as early as possible, and no later than 3 p.m. on the day an overnight center would be opened. Centers are typically open for anyone who needs relief from the temperatures overnight, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The centers close if no one is using the service by 11:30 p.m.

The City says it relies on partnering with organizations to operate warming and cooling centers. Any other organizations, churches or community groups able to open their facilities and provide volunteers during the center’s operational hours are welcome to do so. Organizations can also provide water, light and pre-packaged snacks. Please contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706, if interested.

City buildings are always open to the public and available for warming (and cooling off) during each facility’s normal business hours. Those buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center and Police Headquarters. The City says it requires all community members and visitors at public facilities to follow a code of conduct.

Citizens or organizations who would like to donate water can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station on nights when a warming center is open, and let them know it is for the warming center.