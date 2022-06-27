KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is gearing up for its inaugural Independence Day Celebration and fireworks show!

The event is set to take place Saturday, July 2 in downtown Killeen, and the display is expected to be the largest in Central Texas.

This event will last from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at East Avenue D and Gray Street, and will be the first Fourth of July celebration hosted by the city in decades. The City says it promises to be worth the wait, as the evening activities will conclude with one of the biggest fireworks show this area has ever seen.

The celebration will feature live music highlighted by country singer IMAJ, reggae band Roland & The Roots Riddim, rock artist Konstantin Alexander and hip-hop artist Puntin. There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., and is expected to last 20 minutes. The fireworks will be shot from the Killeen Athletic Fields. The athletic fields and a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail (including three parking lots and seven baseball fields) will be closed, beginning this Friday. Visitors can park at the Mickey’s Dog Park/Rotary Club Children’s Park parking lots or at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, but everyone is encouraged to watch from our downtown event.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

Private parking lots, such as the Texas Thrift Store, McDonald’s and Destiny World Outreach are not public parking lots and individuals who park there may be towed.

The fireworks show should be visible throughout the city, and viewers can tune into 87.9 FM radio for a synchronized experience.

As a reminder, Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County on June 22, banning the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained. Permits are issued mostly to public events, including the City of Killeen’s Independence Day Extravaganza. The City secured the necessary permits for its fireworks show. The City is actively monitoring the drought situation and taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe show. The City will also examine the weather conditions, before proceeding with the show to ensure the safety of spectators and residents.

Killeen Fire Department personnel will be actively patrolling the area surrounding the community park to quickly address any potential issues.

Fireworks were already prohibited within Killeen city limits without a permit. “Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks, and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.