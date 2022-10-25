KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The City says Public Works Department crews will be out on Tuesday assessing guardrails which were damaged from these accidents.

According to Oncor, there are less than 1,000 power outages in the area. Residents can contact Oncor directly with any questions.