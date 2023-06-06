KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has contained a sewage leak at Reece Creek caused by the rupture of a domestic force main pipe.

Crews responded to the creek at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and conducted a thorough inspection in the area southeast of Texas A&M Central Texas – which is adjacent to where the sewage was entering the creek.

City staff has worked continuously since the discovery, and are working closely with environmental agencies and additional contractors to resolve the leak. Although the spill has been contained, crews will be sampling the site until all test results return in the clear.

City crews immediately responded by digging containment pits, redirecting sewage from this lift station to another location to avoid the line while repairs were made and increased monitoring of water supply systems by taking samples.

The community is also urged to refrain from swimming or fishing in Reece Creek until further

notice.

The City recommends for people in this area to use private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of the spill site or to use only water which has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses – including drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth.

The City of Killeen has notified the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District #1, Texas A&M Central Texas University, Bell County, Texas Parks & Wildlife and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The TCEQ says the spill came from Lift Station #20 in the City of Killeen, located at 1001 Leadership Place. 125,000 gallons was estimated to have spilled.