KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County on June 22. The declaration bans the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained. Permits are issued mostly to public events, including the City of Killeen’s Independence Day Extravaganza next week.

The City has secured the necessary permits for its fireworks show, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. The City is actively monitoring the drought situation and taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe show. The City says it will also examine the weather conditions before proceeding with the show to ensure the safety of spectators and residents.

Killeen’s fireworks show is part of its Independence Day Extravaganza, which will be held in downtown Killeen on July 2 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on East Avenue D and Gray Street. The event includes several music acts, food trucks, craft vendors and more – concluding with the fireworks show, which should be visible in all areas of Killeen.

The City is reminding the public that fireworks are not allowed within Killeen city limits without a permit. It is unlawful for any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use, or explode any fireworks within the city limits without a permit. “Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks, and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.

You can also call the Police non-emergency number at (254) 501-8800 to report fireworks.