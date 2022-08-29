KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen’s Solid Waste division of the Public Works Department has resumed full services for curbside bulk trash collection beginning this week.

The City said on Monday morning that Curbside bulk trash collection was suspended beginning the week of May 30 to help combat a staffing shortage and high turnover. Citizens have had access to the City’s Transfer Station – located at 12200 State Highway 195 – where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.

Limited bulk collection started the week of August 15 in an effort to clean up areas where bulk items were left out during the suspension. Curbside bulk collection was not due to resume until October 1, but the City says Solid Waste staffing is now back at full capacity.

As the City fully resumes curbside bulk collection, it also provided information for citizens when placing bulk items curbside:

Bulk Collection Services :

• Bulk collection services will be provided on the regularly scheduled collection day, and fees will be assessed on the monthly bill – as stated in the adopted fee schedule.

• Bulk items shall be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m., but not earlier than one day prior to the scheduled collection day.

• Bulk items shall be placed with a clearance of at least four feet on the sides, two feet in the rear, and 14 feet above – so as not to restrict collection by a vehicle with a mechanical boom and grapple.

• Bulk piles shall not exceed four cubic yards (6 ft. wide x 3 ft. high x 6 ft. long).

• Bulk items placed at the curb and requested on a day other than the regularly-scheduled collection day, will incur a “Premium Service” fee as stated in the adopted fee schedule.

Fees :

Bulk Collection on scheduled collection day: $21 (includes up to 3 cubic yards- 3 ft. wide by 3 ft. high by 9 ft. long); $7.50 per cubic yard afterward

Premium Service fee: $23; each cubic yard is $7.50

For more information about the City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste division, you can visit www.killeentexas.gov/SolidWaste.