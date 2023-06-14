KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen conducted a survey of residents in spring 2023, showing 78 percent have a positive perception of the city and were either satisfied or neutral with the overall quality of life in Killeen.

The City says that the six-page survey was conducted by the ETC Institute, and was administered between March and May 2023. The company mailed a random sample of households in the city, and residents were also surveyed online and by phone. It took about 15 minutes to complete.

The survey’s purpose was to observe resident satisfaction with the delivery of City services, compare the City’s performance to other communities and help determine investment priorities in the community.

There were 529 completed surveys, which the ETC Institute says is a very successful and high number by general survey standards. The results have a +/-4.3 percent margin of error, and the confidence level is 95 percent.

The City says that the top satisfaction areas included fire services, ambulance services and trash/brush collection.

The City rated significantly higher than the Texas and U.S. averages in nine of the 14 categories of services. This includes Killeen rating 15 percent above the Texas average for fire services, and 18 percent above the state for ambulance services.

Other categories Killeen scored high on versus the state and national averages include trash collection, brush collection, sewer service, water service and library services.

According to citizens, the highest investment priorities are street maintenance, police services and code enforcement. Categories connected to the Police Department that received lower-than-average reviews were traffic enforcement and crime prevention. The ETC Institute determined the investment priorities by analyzing respondents’ priority ranking versus their satisfaction ranking.

The survey also assessed how the community feels about their individual neighborhoods, Historic Downtown and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK).

These surveys help City leaders and Council prioritize budget spending based on what citizens want. City Manager Kent Cagle says the City wants to continue to conduct these surveys every two years to help continue to guide funding and services for residents.

You can view this full presentation at www.KilleenTexas.gov/City.