KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has assumed responsibility for management, operations and personnel for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

This agreement was approved by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday. The Cemetery is located on Fort Hood Street, and was previously managed by the General Land Office and Veterans Board. However, these two companies will still retain ownership and responsibility for all of the cemetery assets – including all buildings, real property, capital expenditures and all equipment and assets originally associated with the Veterans Land Board.

The General Land Office will also pay all of the City’s direct and indirect costs and capital repairs costing $1,000 or more.

The General Land Office and Veterans Board uses contracted employees, although the agreement allows for the City to absorb the current 22 workers as City employees. These staff members will continue to maintain the Cemetery at the current national standards, and also receive City health and retirement benefits.

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle says the process will begin in February 2024. This agreement will also be incorporated into next year’s budget, with the General Land Office providing any necessary reimbursements.

Killeen’s Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is the first of five, and the largest veterans cemetery in the state.