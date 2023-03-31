KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will be working with a contracting team over the next 15 months to do assessments of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility throughout the city.

The City says these assessments will take place in rounds, and the first one will begin on Monday, April 3 in the northern part of town. The City has contracted with ‘Meeting the Challenge’ to conduct the assessment of public rights-of-ways – including 850 miles of sidewalks and 8,100 curb ramps.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

City officials will continue to release a full schedule and interactive map, but wanted to make sure residents are aware of the reason they may see teams out taking photos and measurements. The team will collect data to provide the City with an inventory of all elements within the City’s public right-of-way.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the City of Killeen’s Communications Department or head to the City’s accessibility website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/ADA.