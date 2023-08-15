TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The City of Temple can help!

The City will be hosting a Hiring Event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center located at 3303 N. 3rd Street. The event will provide opportunities for job seekers to explore potential careers, contribute to their community and potentially secure on-the-spot job offers.

The City hopes to fill numerous positions across various City departments. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from these departments, who will showcase their open positions and provide insights into the services they offer to the Temple community.

The City is encouraging all attendees to bring their updated resumés and to be prepared for potential on-the-spot interviews. There is even a chance to receive a conditional offer on the day of the event.

To view open positions in advance, you can visit templetx.gov/careers.