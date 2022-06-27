TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple will host a Virtual Career Fair to fill positions in the Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Department.

The event will take place this Wednesday, from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Positions include convention center staff, street construction and traffic signal crew leaders, ballfield maintenance equipment operators, aquatics maintenance workers, mowing crew maintenance workers, fleet technicians, solid waste drivers, general maintenance staff, and more.

Anyone interested can go online at templetx.gov/jobfair. Registration is required, and additional information is available online.