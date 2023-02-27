TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming event will honor Temple’s African-American leaders, business owners and city employees.

The City of Temple has announced its second annual Black History Month Ceremony. The event will also recognize the importance of Black History month as a community.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, located at 3303 N 3rd Street. Mayor Tim Davis and City Manager Brynn Myers will be attending the ceremony.

The City says the Black History Month Ceremony will include a proclamation presented to the NAACP, as well as various guest speakers. This event is open to the public.