TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple’s Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is returning for its 77th year!

The event will take place on Monday, December 4, with the theme of “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” The hour and a half-long parade will feature illuminated displays from over 100

applicants.

The City says the tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the City Hall Municipal Building parking lot, located at 2 N Main Street. The parade will follow at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the intersection of E. Adams Avenue and N. 8th Street, then proceeding west along Adams Avenue. The parade will end at Temple High School, located at 415 N 31st Street.

Santa Claus himself will then begin his arrival down W. Adams Avenue at 7:20 p.m.!

The City says that viewing for the parade is street-side. Visitors can watch anywhere along the parade route. Seating is first-come, first-serve. To get the best view, the City says to plan to arrive early, and bring necessary items for comfortable seating throughout the event.

Road Closures are scheduled for the event:

Closing at 4 p.m. – N. 6th St. will be closed from Central to E. Adams Ave.

Closing at 4 p.m. – N. 8th St. will be closed from E. Houston St. to E. Adams Ave.

Closing at 5:45 p.m. – E. Adams Ave will be closed from N. 8th St. to N. 23rd St.

The City says all roads will reopen immediately following the parade. Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to residents of the area and businesses. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

Free parking will be available at the City Hall parking lot and various Downtown Temple

locations, including the Santa Fe Plaza, the new Extraco Parking Plaza and street parking not

on the parade route. For more information, you can visit templeparks.com/parade.