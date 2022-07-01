TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple will be hosting the 24th annual H-E-B All-American 4th of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show this Monday!

The event will take place at Crossroads Park, located at 1020 Research Parkway. It will feature live music by the Brodie Lane Band, and will also have arts, crafts and food vendors. This event is free and open to the public.

An event map is located online with the fireworks location, stage and activity locations, public parking and event entrance details, and road closures.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

Event schedule details are listed below:

4:00 p.m. – Park opens for activities and crafts. Food vendors will also be on-site.

7:00 p.m. – Live music performance by Brodie Lane Band.

9:30 p.m. – H-E-B fireworks display begins and will be easily seen throughout Crossroads Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Event parking lots will open at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Auxiliary parking will be available at the Bio Science Center, Scott & White Health Plan and the Pepper Creek parking lot. Disabled parking will be offered in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 5. Vehicles must display a disabled parking placard.

Road closure details are listed below. Unless noted otherwise, these roads will remain closed for the duration of the event and will reopen to the public as soon as the fireworks show has ended. Access will be maintained to residential areas and businesses.

On Monday, July 4 beginning at 12:00 p.m.:

Road closure on Lightner Lane (next to Prairie View Road)

Partial road closure on Hilliard Road (next to Vista Community Church and the Crossroads Park baseball fields)

Guests are encouraged to download the Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics mobile app to listen to the show’s music.

Additional event information is available online at templeparks.com/4thofjuly.