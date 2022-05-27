TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lions Junction Family Water Park and the City of Temple’s three outdoor swimming pools are set to open in the coming weeks. All splash pads are now open.

The Lions Junction Family Water Park will open this Saturday through this Monday. The park will close on Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 before reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 4 through Monday, September 5.

The park will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. until August 14. On August 20, the operating days will adjust to weekends only.

Season passes are now on-sale online.

Clark Pool, Walker Pool and the Summit Recreation Center outdoor pool will open on Saturday, June 4 through Sunday, August 14.

The splash pads located at Ferguson Park, Jaycee Park, Miller Park and West Temple Park are now open through Sunday, October 2.

The aquatics staff will offer swimming lessons this summer. Details are available online.

Water park and pool rentals are currently unavailable.

The City of Temple is still hiring lifeguards and other seasonal positions. You can visit templeparks.com/lifeguards for details.

You can visit templeparks.com/aquatics for complete operating days and hours, admission costs, facility addresses and additional information.