TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Troy says repairs have been completed on the damaged water line, and that the City’s system still needs to replenish its stored water – which will take several hours.

The City says customers may see some water, but the pressure will be significantly lower until this process is complete. The boil water notice is still in effect.

The City made originally made this announcement Tuesday, saying the notice was effective Immediately until further notice for the portions of the City east of Interstate 35 and South of Main Street (FM-935).

This came due to a break in a water line, and customers were notified of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Areas affected are:

Kylar Street, Blayton Street, Chrislyn Street, Trey Street, Kayla Street, Coby Drive, Leah Drive, Macy Drive, E. Austin Street, Curtis Avenue, Ellis Avenue, S. College Avenue, Skyview Circle, Elizabeth Street, Steven Street, Christine Street, Debora Street, Pamela Avenue, Elliott Street, E. Main Street, Cypress Avenue, E. Bell Street, S. Central Avenue and Front Strert.

The City says water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil, and then boiled for two minutes. Bottled water can also be purchased.

The City sent out an update Wednesday morning – saying crews worked through Tuesday night to repair the damaged water line.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Gary Smith at 254-938-2505.