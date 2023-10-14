Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Clear alert for 47-year-old Heather McClure. She was last seen at 6:32 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of Eaglefire Drive.

DPS issues Clear Alerts for people in imminent danger or whose disappearance is believed to be involuntary.

McClure is 5’9″, weighs 135lbs, has blond hair, and hazel colored eyes.

She may be in a 2021 black Gladiator Jeep with a bed cover. The license plate is PTH6713.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, please call Temple Police at (254)298-5500.