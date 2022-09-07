BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Wednesday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 as part its Belton widening project.

These closures and work conducted will allow crews to finalize the project corridor ramp configuration. A list of closures over the next few days are below:

Wednesday night, Sept. 7:

• Outside I-14 eastbound mainlane from after George Wilson to Loop 121

Thursday night, Sept. 8:

• Outside I-14 eastbound mainlanes from before FM-1670 to Interstate 35

• Loop 121 southbound at the I-14 westbound frontage road

• Loop 121 northbound at Avenue O

• Connell Street southbound at the I-14 westbound frontage road

• Connell Street northbound at Avenue O

Friday night, Sept. 9:

• I-35 Exit #293A and the I-35 to I-14 direct connector, using Exit #293B as an alternate exit and detour route

• Outside I-14 westbound mainlane from I-35 to after Connell Street (with I-35 northbound fly over entrance ramp open)

TxDOT says these closures will be active each night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Local traffic can expect some delays.