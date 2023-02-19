Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — One person is dead after a crash between a dirt bike and a Mercedes Saturday evening.

Police officers got a call about a motorcycle crash around 6:46 p.m. near the intersection of Westcliff Road and Moonlight Drive.

When they arrived, they found Lamar Lavance Lilly unconscious in the roadway. An ambulance took him to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died just before 9 p.m.

According to investigators, Lilly was going east on Westcliff Road at a high speed. A westbound Mercedes tried to turn left onto Moonlight Drive, and officers say Lilly slammed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The impact threw Lilly off the bike and onto the road. Officers say he was not wearing a helmet and was driving illegally with no lights.

The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt in the crash and stayed on the scene.

Police say the dirt bike was reported stolen in Nolanville.