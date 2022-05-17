KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is conducting an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran SPC Daniel George Hegarty, of Temple.

The burial will take place this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. SPC Hegarty was born on March 6, 1956, and served in the United States Army from July 1975 to July 1978.

SPC Hegarty is not expected to have any next-of-kin attending his burial. Members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend.

SPC Hegarty will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is seen at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow veterans service organizations, and ensures no veteran is ever left behind.

For more information on the Veterans Land Board’s Unaccompanied Burial Program, you can click here.