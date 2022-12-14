TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – After a year of construction, Temple’s Promise House is nearly ready to start operations after a year of construction.

Family Promise is looking forward to opening the doors to a place which will serve even more children and families who are homeless. Before this happens, the community is invited to the open house of the Promise House.

This event is come-and-go, and will take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at E Avenue N in Temple. Attendees will be able to tour the new facility and see how children and families experiencing homelessness will be served alongside volunteers onsite at the Promise House, before fully opening to the public after Christmas.

During the process of constructing the Promise House, Family Promise says it has continued to serve children and families who are homeless in Bell County at old locations.

Family Promise of East Bell County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower families experiencing homelessness to achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. For more information, you can visit familypromisebellcounty.org.