Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A complaint made to Killeen police about squatters in a home has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old woman on felony drug charges.

Police got the complaint concerning activity at a home in the 700 block of West Green Avenue that was supposed to be vacant. As officers investigated they found that woman had been staying in the home without permission. The reporting party told officers when they entered the home they thought they saw narcotics and possible stolen property.

When police entered they spotted suspected paraphernalia in plain view and contacted detectives with the Organized Crime Unit and a search warrant was obtained. Armed with the warrant detectives located a plastic container with suspected narcotics and debit or credit card with a woman’s name on it. The substance was seized and sent to the Department of Public Safety Lab for testing, with a determination made that it was methamphetamine.

On a felony complaint and warrant were obtained naming Angela Nada Noland. Sunday officers patrolling the downtown area were given information on the possible whereabouts of Noland. She was located in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and taken into custody. She was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to the Bell County facility. She remained their Tuesday on second degree felony charges with her bond set at $75,000.