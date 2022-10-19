KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Health District has reported a confirmed case of Monkeypox virus on the Killeen ISD Campus.

Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

The individual has not been on the Killeen campus since October 5, 2022. The Bell County Health District notified the school district of the case on October 18, 2022.

In the event of additional cases, KISD will share that information with the public. The health district does not believe this case is widespread.

The monkey pox virus is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. Individuals may experience swollen lymph nodes: this may happen on one or both sides of your neck, armpits, or groin.

Individuals deemed as close contacts have already been notified by phone by Killeen ISD campus nursing staff.

KISD does not have any additional information. If you have any questions, you can contact the Bell County Health District.