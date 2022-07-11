BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of Transportation contractor has started performing maintenance and road rehabilitation on the northbound Highway 317 bridge as it crosses over the Leon River.

Rehabilitation and maintenance on the bridge includes mill and overlay operations and bridge joint work.

There will be minimal impacts to southbound traffic, and there will be regular one-lane closures on the northbound bridge as work is performed.

Travelers in the area are encouraged to plan ahead, and to watch for crews in the work zone. The project is scheduled to finished by this fall, weather permitting.