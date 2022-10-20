TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday.

The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project.

Detours will be in place to direct traffic around this closure. Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

The City says that as construction progresses, access will be maintained for all residents. Those with questions about this project can contact the City of Temple’s Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.