Temple (FOX 44) — The parent-company of Facebook has stopped construction on a data center in Temple, at least temporarily.

FOX 44 News reached out to Meta about work stopping at the construction site. We received a statement minutes later from the company.

“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans. We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.” Stacey Yip, Meta Technology Communications

Meta announced the $800 million data center on March 31st. The almost 400 acre site is along Industrial Blvd. and NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The orginal plan was for the building to be 900,000 square feet when completed.

The project was expected to employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction, which is expected to begin this Spring. Once completed, the goal was to offer least 100 new full-time jobs.

We will bring you more information about this decision as it becomes available.