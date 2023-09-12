TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A malfunction on a construction site leads to a 400,000 gallon sanitary sewer overflow in Temple.

The City said Monday evening that the overflow caused a discharge in the area of French Avenue and Lavendusky Drive. Williamson Creek was the affected receiving stream, and immediate action was taken to contain, disinfect and remove any traces of chlorine from the discharge.

As of Monday night, the City says that the spill has been contained to the creek, and the contractor is performing ongoing remediation efforts.