BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.

A 2012 Toyota SUV, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Temple, was traveling westbound in the inside lane and approaching the road crew. According to the investigating Trooper, the driver of the Toyota failed to control speed. The driver of the Toyota took evasive action to avoid colliding with the work truck with the illuminated “right arrow” activated.

The driver entered the work zone and collided with two construction workers. A 36-year-old woman, along with a 26-year-old man, were transported for incapacitating injuries to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

This investigation is still active and open.