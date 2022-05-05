BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District’s contractor will close the northbound lanes of Loop 121, near the MLK Avenue intersection, to complete striping configurations. This will require a flagging operation in the area.

Lane closure and work will be performed Thursday and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. Travelers should expect delays in the area.

This work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from W Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks, and add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM-439.

TxDOT encourages travelers to mind their speed and to eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.