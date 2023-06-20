TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you happen to see smoke coming from the Crossroads Park in Temple, there is no need to be alarmed.

Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Parks and Recreation Department will be conducting a controlled burn of grass and brush at Hillard Road and Prairie View Road. The controlled burn will start at 12 p.m. Tuesday, and comes in preparation for the 25th Annual H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show.

The burn area is approximately five acres in size, and is the open area to the west of the baseball and softball fields and south of the tennis courts. Temple Fire & Rescue will have several fire apparatus and crew on scene to ensure control and to extinguish the burn once it is finished.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles at 254-654-8632.