COPPERAS COVE, Texas (Fox 44) — Due to water damage as a result of a broken water line, the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center was temporarily closed on April 26, 2022. After doing necessary repairs, Parks & Recreation has announced the reopening of the center on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 a.m. At that time an introduction will be made of our new Community Outreach Specialist, Robbie Willey. Breakfast will also be served at 10 a.m.

The Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center is at 1012 North Drive, Suite 5. Regular operating hours, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will resume on Thursday, June 2.

Specific questions or concerns may be directed to Parks and Recreation at (254) 542-2719 or Robbie Willey, Community Outreach Specialist, at rwilley@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-6049.