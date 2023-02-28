KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is in serious talks to start a four-day school week. However, there is no specific date for when this will happen.

The conversation is swirling amongst the Board of Trustees, but moving forward with a four-day school week might only happen if neighboring districts also take the leap.

Killeen believes traditional public education has to become more attractive to hire more teachers. The district is working to find ways to become more culture and relationship driven.

“We always look to be bold,” says Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya. “And that was something our Board discussed – was a four-day work week that was not an alternate, though, that we felt we could put in place before August. Those types of decisions for a district of our size, of proximity to Fort Hood, take time. And they recognize that. And so, they said, ‘Okay, well, let’s look at another way to get extremely creative.'”

If the district decides on a four-day week, the day off will most-likely not be Friday – due to the number of UIL events requiring staffing.