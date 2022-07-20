Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old woman has been brought back to Bell County to face charges of cruelty to animals, accused of leaving three dogs locked in a house without adequate food or water.

Katherine Lynn Schilling was arrested in Gainesville in Cooke County, Texas on a warrant obtained by Temple PD in the case.

She, along with 44-year-old John Jason South, were accused of leaving the dogs in a house in the 1800 block of South 45th Street in Temple.



Katherine Lynn Schilling (left) and John Jason South.

Police had received a call saying several dogs were left unattended in the house on February 2. Their investigation determined that the homeowners went out of state and left the dogs behind without adequate food or water.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained, and the animals were removed from the residence and provided medical care.

A police spokesperson said there were three pit bulls in the house – two males and one female. They were all estimated to be 18 months old.

It appeared they were alone in the house at least two-and-a-half weeks, were malnourished and in distress. One had injuries to his face which looked like he was in a fight, and another had an untreated injury to his neck.

All were treated, then were taken to the animal shelter.

Police obtained arrest warrants for both previous occupants of the house. South was arrested in Coryell County on March 16, and has since bonded out. Schilling was arrested in Cooke County on Monday, and was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon.