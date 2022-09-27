Temple, Tx ( FOX44) – A 19-year-old Bellmead woman has been arrested after being found along with a man passed out in a car with a one-year-old child in the back seat.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said Mackenzie Brooke Criswell was charged with DWI with a child passenger.

Temple Police were called to the 2100 block of the Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, and found Criswell and a man passed out in the front seat of a car with the engine running. Officers found the child in a car seat secured in the back seat of the vehicle.

Once officers were able to make contact with the adults, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and found an empty liquor bottle on the floor.

Criswell was transported to the Bell County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday morning.