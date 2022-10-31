Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at 3:06 p.m., when officers stopped a vehicle which failed to stop at a designated point at the intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, with police reporting a search turned up “a large amount” of narcotics – including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines and mushrooms. Two children were in the backseat, with CPS contacted.

The adults arrested were identified as and 54-year-old Suzette Louise Bilbrey, of Moody, and 54-year-old Michael Leigh Titus, Jr., of Temple.

Both were taken to the Bell County Jail, with Bilbrey held on charges of possession of a controlled substance charges – a second-degree felony – and Titus held on charges of possession of marijuana over four ounces, but under five pounds – a state-jail felony.

Titus’ bond was set at $10,000, while Bilbrey’s was set at $50,000.