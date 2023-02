Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Third Street.

Officers say two vehicles crashed, killing one driver and sending the second to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.