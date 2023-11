Troy, Tx (FOX 44) – A traffic crash near Troy on Interstate 35 is causing traffic delays.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound side of I-35. An 18-wheeler and a passenger car were involved.

There were not believed to be any serious injuries, but the highway was blocked. One of the vehicles was reported smoking at the scene.

Troy Police officers were investigating the accident.